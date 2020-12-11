Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi to team up for Santosh Sivan's untitled next?

Actor Vikrant Massey who is currently shooting for his next film 14 Phere, is looking forward to kick-starting the shoot of his next which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. The Mirzapur actor will be seen sharing screen space with South star, Vijay Sethupathi, in the upcoming untitled film. The latter has been roped in to play a pivotal part in it.

Vikrant Massey's next project

According to reports by Mid-Day, the yet-untitled project, will be directed by the ace cinematographer, is going to be the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, 'Maanagaram'. According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

Vikrant has been riding on a successful spree with four big releases this year with Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. The actor has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie 14 Phere, production house Zee Studios announced. Devanshu Singh of Chintu Ka Birthday fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

"Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner''s official Twitter handle read.

