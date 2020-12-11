Vikrant Massey Unveils His Look From His Next 'House Of Rascals'

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle to unveil his look from his upcoming venture, titled House Of Rascals. In the post that can be found below, one can see that Massey is sporting a cleaned-up avatar and wearing a black shirt with shoulder straps which seem to be made of metal. The post is dipped in a sepia-like colour tone and comes with a rather interesting message. Vikrant Massey's look from House Of Rascals can be found below.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up For Santosh Sivan's Untitled Next?

Here's Vikrant Massey's look from 'House Of Rascals'

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Calls Out "jaahil People" Who Pollute The Airport With Plastic

The post comes with an interesting caption that reads, "They call me "different", I hear "unique". They call me "Rascal", but ain’t that grand? Here's to ̶b̶̶r̶̶e̶̶a̶̶k̶̶i̶̶n̶̶g̶ bending the rules!". The caption seems to be hinting at the fact that House Of Rascals is going to focus on a handful of outliers who are also quite often called Rascals. However, more details are yet to be revealed by the team behind the venture.

'House Of Rascals' cast

House Of Rascals cast features the likes of Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar alongside Vikrant Massey. Presumably, many other actors will be seen joining the bandwagon in the future. Massey was last seen in Chhapak and Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny. Radhika Apte's latest outing as an actor was seen in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun and Honey Trehans's Raat Akeli Hai, which is a Netflix original. Shibani Dandekar had an important role to play in the 2017 film, Noor and the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Sultan prior to that.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey And Fiancee Sheetal Thakur Buy New House On Diwali, See Pic

'House Of Rascals' release date

House Of Rascals release date has been set for the December 18. Beyond that, it is unclear as to where will the film see the light of day first. Whether it will be released in theatres or will it become available for streaming on any of the prominent platforms, the makers are yet to shell out details regarding the same.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Begin Shoot For '14 Phere'; Slated To Release In July 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.