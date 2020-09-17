Vikrant Massey Is All Smiles As He Returns Back To Shoot Amid Pandemic

After the lockdown restrictions were eased down by the government, the showbiz industry is slowly and steadily getting back on its feet after a long break. Many actors have already begun shooting for their projects keeping the precautionary norms in mind. Recently, actor Vikrant Massey has also returned to the sets to shoot for the commercial of a brand after six months.

Vikrant Massey returns to sets

The official Instagram page of movie talkies shared the pictures which showed the actor in his dressing room being readied by his makeup and hair artists. While adopting the new normal, his helping crew was seen wearing masks while helping the actor to get ready for the shoot. According to the page, the shoot took place in Madh Island earlier this week across two days. The smile of the actor in the picture just shows the amount of happiness he has after returning to work post a long hiatus due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sometime back, the actor who is basking in the success of his recent Netflix film Cargo, along with actor Shweta Tripathi, shares a video on his Instagram about his journey from being a lone wolf in a Cargo to building a dream team to fight a demon. In the caption, Vikrant Massey wrote that Great things happen to those who learn "its okay to let go". He further added that sometimes, a good story helps one realize about it. Cargo followed the story of a spaceship named Pushpak 634A where a demon Prahastha, works for the Post Death Transition services. He is then accompanied by a female astronaut where they recycle dead people for rebirth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will also be seen next in the upcoming Netflix movie Dolly kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The upcoming movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. It follows the story of two cousins who share a secret between them. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is expected to release on September 18, 2020. He will also be seen with Kriti Kharbanda paired up for the first time for a comedy film 14 Phere which is slated to hit the big screen on July 9, 2021.

