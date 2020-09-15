Can Dulquar Salman Ace Vikrant Massey's Role, Prahastha In Cargo's South Indian Remake?

Cargo is a Hindi web series which seems to be an odd combination of sci-fi and mythology. The Netflix series is based in a time when Homo Sapiens and Homo Rakshasas successfully struck a deal with each other. They set up a space program to ferry dead people and make them ready for their next birth.

In a spaceship called Pushpak 634A, a demon named Prahastha works there alone in the department of Post Death Transition Service. His job is to ferry dead people and recycle them for rebirth. All sorts of people come here to be transitioned and be ready to take their place in the next birth. However, when a female astronaut enters and joins his department in the ship, things take an interesting turn.

Cargo is written and directed by Arati Kadav. The series is produced by Navik Shetyy Shlok Sharma, Arati Kadav and Anurag Kashyap. Cargo premiered in 2019 at the MAMI and dropped on Netflix on September 9, 2020. If this series is remade in the South Indian film industry, here’s a list of the cast who seems perfect for the roles.

Prahastha- Dulquer Salmaan

He is the demon who is in charge of taking care of the transition process of the dead people who land up in Pushpak 634A. However, the lean and lanky man with a kind and humble face looks far from a vicious demon. Known for his great acting skills, Dulquer Salmaan seems just the person to pull off this role in a South Indian remake.

Image credit: Vikrant Massey Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Yuvishka Shekhar- Samantha Akkineni

She is the young astronaut who comes on board Pushpak 634A as an assistant to help Prahastha with the process of transition. However, her arrival brings about new adventures for Prahastha and his cargos. Being a good actor, Samantha Akkineni seems ideal to essay this role.

Image credit: Shweta Tripathi Instagram, Samantha Akkineni Instagram

Nitigya- Prabhas

He is Prahastha’s demon colleague from the base camp. It is his idea to provide an assistant to Prahastha and it is none other than the college valedictorian Yuvishka. Prabhas seems ideal to essay this role owing to great acting skills.

Image credit: bolly_123 Instagram, darling_Prahas_zone Instagram

Mandakini- Anushka Shetty

She is Prahastha’s former lover and plays a brief role in the series. Anushka Shetty being a great actor seems perfect to play this role in a South Indian remake.

Image credit: Konkana Sen Sharma Instagram, Anushka Shetty Instagram

Cargo- Vijay Deverakonda

He is one of the humans who gets transported to Pushpak 634A after his death. Like many on the ship he is waiting to be transitioned into his next life. Being a good actor, Vijay Deverakonda seems he might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Ritwick Bhowmik Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

