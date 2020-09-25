Vikrant Massey Starrer 'Ginny Weds Sunny' Trailer Impresses Fans; Watch Here

Ginny Weds Sunny is an upcoming romantic comedy flick helmed by debutant Puneet Khanna. Vikrant Massay and Yami Gautam will play the lead characters in the movie. The movie, which was shot in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Manali, wrapped up its shooting in November 2019.

The movie was earlier slated to release theatrically, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie is now scheduled for a direct digital release on October 9, 2020, on Netflix. Fans of the actors expressed their excitement to see their favourite stars on-screen again.

Fans reacting to 'Ginny Weds Sunny' trailer

Very promising trailer ðŸ¤—, waiting to watch. — SHAIK NASEER AHAMED (@NASEER_6900) September 25, 2020

Love this trailerðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†ðŸ˜†

Looking forward to this madness ðŸ˜œ ride that laughter is definitely in there.. #GinnyWedsSunny — Sangam (@iAm_Sangam) September 25, 2020

'Ginny weds Sunny' trailer

The trailer of the movie is mixed with a bit of drama and romance. The trailer starts with Viikrant's character having a date with someone. Ginny, who belongs from Delhi, is a free spirit who does not believe in 'compromises' in life. And then enters Sunny, who tries his best to win Ginny's hearts with his cheesy romantic lines and witty answers. But things eventually get more complicated. As the duo meets, there’s a lot more that comes to the fore. Will this couple make it against all odds?

About Vikrant Massey’s 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Ginny Weds Sunny will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on October 9, 2020. The Puneet Khanna-directorial is penned by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora. The plot of the film revolved around the life of Ginny, who is living with her matchmaker mother in Delhi and is set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Soundrya Production, Vinod Bachchan. The film features Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, along with Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, and Gurpreet Saini in the supporting roles.

