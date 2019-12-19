Vikrant Massey’s Journey In Bollywood Proves That He Is Here To Stay

Bollywood is slowly giving a profound opportunity to talented actors who are making it big in the digital space and also making an impressive foray in the film industry. One such artist is none other than Vikrant Massey. He made his debut in the Indian television with the show, Kahaan Hoon Main in the year 2004. Since then, there was no looking back for the actor. After making his presence felt in shows like Gumrah, Balika Vadhu and Gumraah, the actor started taking baby steps in Bollywood which was surprisingly well-received by his fans. He made brief appearances in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera and Half Girlfriend.

Also Read: 'Chhapaak' Song 'Nok Jhok': Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey's Blooming Love Is Unmissable

Vikrant will be seen in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone

But it was the film Death In The Gunj which won him a remarkable acclaim from the audience and the critics alike. Vikrant also won the Filmfare Award for his performance in the film. Now, the actor is expected to get due recognition in the upcoming film Chhapaak where he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is reportedly based on the life of Laxmi Aggarwal and Vikrant's role will be based on her partner, Alok. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the fans are curious to witness Vikrant's performance with the recently released trailer and the songs.

Vikrant has delivered some phenomenal work in the digital space

Not only Bollywood, but Vikrant has also been making it big in the digital space. In the recent times, he has been part of several acclaimed web series like Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and Broken But Beautiful where his chemistry with co-star Harleen Shethi was much appreciated by the masses. He also made a brief appearance in the show, Made In Heaven. Vikrant will soon be seen in the film Ginny Weds Sunny. The actor will be seen opposite Bala actor Yami Gautam in the film. It is not a hidden fact that the actor has showcased a tremendous versatility in his roles and is finally getting his due recognition. In the new era of content-driven cinema, Vikrant is definitely one actor who is here to stay.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Teases New Song With A Beautiful Picture From 'Chhapaak'

Also Read: Vikrant Massey: Take A Look At The Chhapaak Actor's Stylefile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.