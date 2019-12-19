Vikrant Massey: Take A Look At The Chhapaak Actor's Stylefile

Actor Vikrant Massey is known for his performances in Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, and Qubool Hai to name a few. He ventured into Bollywood with a brief role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera. He went on to appear in Dil Dhadakne Do, Half Girlfriend and A Death in the Gunj. Besides his acting prowess, Vikrant’s impeccable fashion choices are worth applause. The Mirzapur actor’s Instagram is brimming with several adorable pictures. We have compiled some of Vikrant’s best looks:

1. The one with the cool floral print

The Chhapaak actor donned a cosy summer t-shirt featuring floral prints. He has paired the tee with blue jeans. For a complete look, Vikrant has sported spiky hairstyle.

2. The one with the blue highlights

Vikrant Massey has worn a formal ensemble in this picture. He has sported off-white blazer over a crisp white shirt. The actor’s hair game is on point with blue streaks in his neatly textured modern quiff hairstyle.

3. The one in black-framed spectacles

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has opted for a nerdy look in this picture. Flaunting his black-framed spectacles, Vikrant has sported heavy beard and moustache. He has worn a brown shirt and can be seen carrying a backpack.

4. The one with the travel look

Vikrant is acing the travel look in this cool and comfortable outfit. He has carried a backpack on his shoulders and a sling bag. He is sporting swept-back hair and posing cutely with Sheetal Thakur in this picture.

