'Guns Of Banaras': Karann Nath Reminisces The Time He Spent With Vinod Khanna

Late actor Vinod Khanna will be seen on the silver screens for the last time in Guns of Banaras. In the movie, he will be seen essaying the role of Karann Nathh's father. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Karan Nathh explained how Vinod Khanna will be playing a key role in the movie.

Karann said that it was a great honour for him to share screen space with the legendary Vinod Khanna. For Karann, it was an emotional and joyful experience and he is thankful that he got to play the role of Vinod Khanna’s son. Karann further added that working with him was like a dream come true.

Karann further revealed that he misses Vinod Khanna, who passed away in 2017. In the interview, he recalled the conversation that he had with him. Karann also mentioned that Vinod Khanna has taught him many life lessons. He concluded by saying that he is and will always be a big fan of Vinod Khanna.

About the movie Guns of Banaras

Guns of Banaras is an upcoming action movie helmed by Shekkhar Suri. The movie is jointly produced by Ashok Munshi and Shaina Nath. Along with Late Vinod Khanna and Karann Nathh, Guns of Banaras also features Nathalia Kaur and Abhimanyu Singh. Guns of Banaras is all set to release theatrically tomorrow i.e. on February 28, 2020. Guns of Banaras is a remake of the 2007 Tamil movie Polladhavan. The movie was shot back in the year 2014. However, the reason for the release date being pushed forward is yet to be revealed officially.

Vinod Khanna made his Bollywood debut as an antagonist in the movie Mere Apne. Since then, he went on to star in blockbuster movies like The Burning Train, Amar Akbar Anthony, Khoon Pasina and many more. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017, due to cancer. Posthumously, he was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the year 2018.

