Teaser For 'Guns Of Banaras' The 'Polladhavan' Remake Starring Karann Nath Out Now

The Hindi remake of Dhanush's 2007 Tamil blockbuster Polladhavan is all set to hit the silver screens. The Hindi remake of the film is titled Guns of Banaras and stars producer Rakesh Nath's son Karann Nath as the protagonist in the film.

Karann had featured as a child artist in the Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi-starrer Mr. India, which is deemed as one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. However, the actor is all set to kickstart his career as a lead actor with the Shekhar Suri directorial titled Guns of Banaras. The makers of the film recently dropped the teaser of the film on YouTube.

Also Read | Dhanush Dresses Up In An All-Tamil Outfit With An 'aruval' In The D40 First Look; See Pics

Also Read | Dhanush Shares Silhouette Picture From 'Karnan' Sets, Says 'work In Progress'

Dhanush's Polladhavan's Hindi remake titled Guns of Banaras' teaser out now

Karann Nath will be seen essaying the role of a young rough and tough Guddu Shukla in Guns of Banaras. The teaser of the film was released on YouTube by the makers today, i.e. February 5, 2020. Apart from Karann, the film also stars Nathalia Kaur, Abhimanyu Singh, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shilpa Shirodkar, Zarina Wahab, Mohan Agashe, Tej Sapru in key roles.

As seen in the teaser, Guddu Shukla played by Karann Nath belongs to a tribe named 'Guns of Banaras'. The film is set in Uttar Pradesh and the teaser of the film is packed with lots of action and fight sequences.

Director Shekhar Suri spoke about the film in an interview with a leading daily. He stated that as a filmmaker, it is a great opportunity for him to break into a bigger market. He then added that the film revolves around a bunch of youngsters from Benaras who get embroiled in the gun culture and also has a strong love story in it. He further stated that the film’s production got delayed a little but is back on track and will hit the screens this summer.

However, Guns of Banaras is set to hit the silver screens on February 28, 2020, and is a remake of Polladhavan which starred the South-Indian superstar Dhanush as the protagonist. It will be interesting for his fans to see whether Nath will do justice to Dhanush's role in the Hindi remake of the film.

Also Read | Dhanush To Star Alongside Keerthy Suresh In The Remake Of Rajinikanth Film 'Netrikkan'?

Check out the teaser of Guns of Banaras below:

Also Read | Dhanush To Star In 'D 43' Next In 2020 After 'Karnan' And 'Atrangi Re'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.