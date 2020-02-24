Guns Of Banaras: How Dark Tale Of 'Polladhavan' Was Tweaked To Add Lighter Elements

Director Sekhar Suri is all set to bring Karann Nath back to the silver screen after 10 years with his upcoming movie Guns of Banaras. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie Polladhavan starring Dhanush. In an interview with a leading daily, Sekkhar shared the secrets behind bringing the movie to a wider audience.

ALSO READ | Teaser For 'Guns Of Banaras' The 'Polladhavan' Remake Starring Karann Nath Out Now

Sekhar Suri on Guns of Banaras

Sekhar Suri shared that he wanted a wider audience to know the story of Polladhavan and the best way to do it was to remake the movie in Hindi. He revealed that he has tweaked the original script in such a way that it will suit the North Indian sensibilities as well. He talked about how Polladhavan was a dark story but he has changed it by adding some commercial elements. He said that even though dark films of Anurag Kashyap and others have worked well, it's not the same every time.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Announcement For New Movie 'Karnan' Has An Interesting Rajinikanth Connection

He talked about how he added some fun elements in Guns of Banaras to make it more appealing and transparent. The director has made sure that the movie has the right kind of logic and emotions along with sensitivity and sensibility. Suri wanted to set Guns fo Banaras in a small town and Banaras seemed to be right when it comes to its culture and structure. The city has its own flavour and the movie has guns and gangsters.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan To Play Double Role To Romance Akshay Kumar & Dhanush In 'Atrangi Re'?

Sekhar also talked about how he has tried not to offend anyone. He has made a film based on gangsters. His film does not have any intention of hurting anyone — religious or otherwise. When Suri was asked about Guns of Banaras clashing with Thappad, he responded that since the two movies belong to different genres, he thinks that both should work well.

ALSO READ | Dhanush & Karthik Subbaraj's Upcoming Movie 'Jagame Thanthiram's' Motion Poster Out; Watch

Watch the trailer of Guns of Banaras, releasing on February 28, here:

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Film 'Pattas' To Release In Telugu On THIS Date, Reveals Producer Satish Kumar

Source: Karann Nath Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.