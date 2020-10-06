Vinod Khanna's Birthday: Take The Quiz To Know How Well Do You Know The Legendary Icon

Late actor Vinod Khanna’s glorious contribution to the Hindi cinema can never be forgotten by his die-hard fans. From being an antagonist to cop, he has essayed several prolific roles onscreen which won the hearts of many. Today is the birth anniversary of the legendary icon. Hence, to mark his birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the actor’s life and career. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the classic star.

The Ultimate Vinod Khanna Quiz:

1) Vinod Khanna was born in a Punjabi family to Krishanchand Khanna and Kamla on October 6. Do you know which year was he born in?

1945

1946

1947

1948

2) Shortly after India’s partition, Vinod Khanna’s family left Pakistan and moved to Bombay. Can you guess the place where he was born?

Kashmir

Islamabad

Peshawar

Makran

3) The legendary icon graduated with a commerce degree. Do you know which college did Vinod Khanna attend?

Wilson College

St. Xavier’s College

St. Mary College

Sydenham College

4) Out of the following mentioned films, which one is Vinod Khanna’s debut movie

Man Ka Meet

Mere Apne

Nateeja

Sachaa Jhutha

5) ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ is one amongst the most popular Bollywood classics. Which titular character did Vinod Khanna play in the film?

Akbar

Amar

Anthony

None of the above

6) Back in 1982, Vinod Khanna took a hiatus from the acting industry and became a follower of a spiritual leader. Who was it?

Dalai Lama

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Osha Rajneesh

Sadhguru

7) Vinod Khanna also joined politics in his later life. Which political party did he represent?

Indian National Congress

Communist Party of India

Bahujan Samaj Party

Bharatiya Janata Party

8) Vinod Khanna has played several distinct roles onscreen. In which of the following mentioned film he had a double role?

Garam Khoon

Satyamev Jayate

Pathar Ke Insan

Muquaddar Ka Badshah

9) Which of the following film of Vinod Khanna was released posthumously?

Dilwale

Guns of Banaras

Downtown

Dabangg 3

10) Vinod Khanna received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously for his contribution to the Hindi Cinema. In which year was he honoured with the accolade?

2015

2016

2017

2018

Answer Key:

1946 Peshawar Sydenham College Man Ka Meet Amar Osha Rajneesh Bharatiya Janata Party Garam Khoon Guns of Banaras 2017

