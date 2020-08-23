When Vinod Khanna Left A Film Midway And Flew To The United States; Read

Back in the day, late actor Vinod Khanna had once taken a long break from the industry and had left for the United States. As per a report by Desi Martini, Vinod Khanna left Bollywood for some time to be with Rajneesh, who was popularly known as Osho and stayed in his ashram in the US for almost four years. In the meantime, he left one of his films midway. However, Khanna came back to India in 1986.

When Vinod Khanna left a film halfway

As per the report, Vinod Khanna was drawn towards Osho after the death of his cousin in an accident and after his mother passed away. Vinod Khanna wanted to seek spiritual guidance. During the course of time, the actor was shooting for a film titled Shatruta, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Shatutra also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha.

The filming of Shatutra was reportedly 75% complete. However, Vinod Khanna decided to walk off. The film which was being produced by Sandeep Sethi, was left midway. The producer also appealed to Vinod Khanna to complete it, but in vain.

The report adds that when Vinod Khanna stopped answering the producer's calls, Mahesh Bhatt went to the US and tried to convince him. However, after taking a long break, Vinod Khanna returned to India in 1986 and completed the project. But, the film never finally saw the light of day.

Vinod Khanna's movies

Late actor Vinod Khanna did an array of films in his prolific career. His movies like Shankar Shambhu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zameer, Parvarish Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Panch Dushman, Bombay 405 Miles among others were well received. Vinod Khanna shared screen space with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, late actor Feroz Khan, Rekha among others.

Vinod Khanna's songs

Vinod Khanna's songs like Koi Hota Jisko Apna, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, Hum Tumhe Chahte Hai Aise, Chahiye Thoda Pyar, Wada Karle Sajna Tere Bina among others remain evergreen. The actor co-starred with Shabana Azmi, Saira Banu, Meenakshi Sheshdari, and their songs together hit the bullseye. Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna bagged his first Filmfare Award for his role in the film, Haath Ki Safai.

