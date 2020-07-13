Unseen Pic Ft Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna & Director Prakash Mehra In Hera Pheri (1976)

It is not a hidden fact that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given a glorious contribution to Indian cinema. His die-hard fans often stumble upon some throwback and unseen pictures of the actor from his movie sets. Recently, an unseen picture of the Shahenshah actor has been going viral on social media.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Updates His Blog From Isolation Ward During Treatment For COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Vinod Khanna

The picture has him posing with the late Vinod Khanna from the sets of their 1976 film Hera Pheri. The monochrome frame also has the director of the film, Prakash Mehra. Both Big B and Vinod can be seen donning a well-fitted shirt and trousers in the picture. The post also stated that today marks the death anniversary of the director of the movie who was known for his commercially successful and entertaining movies. Take a look at the unseen picture.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Message For Fans After Being Hospitalised For COVID-19

Talking about the film Hera Pheri, the film also starred Saira Banu, Sulakshana Pandit, Shreeram Lagoo, and Asrani in the pivotal roles. The film revolved around the two actors playing small-time crooks whose friendship turns upside down when one of their traumatic pasts resurfaces. Vinod had also received a Filmfare nomination for the Best Supporting Actor category for the movie. This movie also marked one of the many films where Big B and Vinod starred together. Many filmmakers reportedly cast the two actors together in their films as they were one of the biggest names in the film industry.

Also Read: 30 Members Of Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Tested For COVID-19, 4 Bungalows Sealed: BMC

Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna have starred in several films

Amitabh and Vinod also starred in movies like Batwara, Reshma Aur Shera, Muqqadar Ka Sikander, Kunwara Baap, Khoon Pasina, Guddi, and Zameer. The two actors also starred in the blockbuster films Parvarish and Amar Akbar Anthony too. Talking about Parvarish, the film also starred Neetu Kapoor and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Manmohan Desai. Their other film, Amar Akbar Anthony also starred an ensemble cast comprising of the late Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Parveen Babi, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Amitabh and Vinod had essayed the roles of brothers in the movie who are unaware of their relation. The film was also helmed by Manmohan Desai.

Also Read: BMC Earmarks Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow As Containment Zone; Sanitises Proximate Area

Also Read: Vinod Khanna Was The First Choice For The Lead In Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaalia'; Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.