Viola Davis Is All Set To Play Michelle Obama In Anthology Series Titled 'First Ladies'

Viola Davis is all set to play former First Lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s new anthology series First Ladies. Viola Davis will be seen as the former First Lady after she bids adieu to her character from How to Get Away With Murder in its final season. Read on to know more details about this anthology series starring Davis.

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama

Viola Davis became a household name after she starred in ABC’s Shonda Rhimes-produced How to Get Away With Murder. Viola Davis played the Emmy award-winning role of lawyer Annalise Keating. But Viola Davis will soon bid farewell to Annalise in the spring and start working on Showtime's promising new project.

Viola Davis will be playing the role of former First Lady Michelle Obama in Showtime’s new anthology series. This Viola Davis starrer Anthology series has been titled First Ladies. According to a media portal’s report, this anthology will focus on the personal and political lives of U.S. most enigmatic heroes in the form of its First Ladies. The report also states that season one of the anthology will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama.

Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde talked about First Ladies in an official statement. Jana said that throughout her country’s history, the president’s spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself. She further added that First Ladies fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how personal relationships impact both domestic and global events.

Jana Winograde also talked about Viola Davis and her joining hands on this project. Jana said that having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true. She further added that Showtime could not have been luckier to have Davis’ extraordinary talent to help launch this series.

