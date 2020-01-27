Michelle Obama Bags Award At Grammys 2020 For Her Memoir 'Becoming'

Michelle Obama won her first-ever Grammy at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The former First Lady of America won the award for her audiobook Becoming. Read on to know more details about Michelle Obama's Grammy win here.

Michelle Obama wins a Grammy

The Grammys 2020 started on a sad note as the news of NBA Star Kobe Bryant's demise came in. Bryant’s tragic death led to many musicians dedicating their performance to the late NBA star. Even though the audience was upset over the news, certain moments from the Grammys 2020 did liven up the atmosphere apart from the star-studded performances.

Many award winners took home the Grammy trophies with some power-packed speeches. But during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, some of the award winners were announced even before the show started. One of these award winners filled the audience with excitement and was a major contributor in adding joy to the occasion. The former First Lady of America aka Michelle Obama won her first-ever Grammy Award.

For those of you who do not know, Grammys also a have category for audiobooks. Michelle Obama won the Grammy under the Best Spoken Word category for the audiobook for her memoir Becoming. But this award was announced before the show, hence it will not be airing. Sometime back, Michelle Obama herself announced her nomination in the Spoken Word Grammy Category.

Michelle Obama was nominated alongside the Beastie Boys Book, poet Sekou Andrews, John Waters’ autobiography, and Eric Alexandrakis’ album about being a two-time cancer survivor. Michelle Obama’s memoir Becoming focuses on Michelle’s childhood, her time as the First Lady and also her life as a mother to her daughters Sasha and Malia Obama in the public eye.

