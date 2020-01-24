Michelle Obama And Talk Shows - How She Won The Heart Of The Nation

The former First Lady of America, Michelle Obama, was reportedly popular with the crowd. In several occasions her actions and words won the heart of the nation and people genuinely expressed their grief when she left the White House. Michelle Obama has appeared on many talk shows, from Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon to Stephen Colbert and Ellen DeGeneres. Here is a list of a few moments of Michelle Obama on talk shows:

Michelle Obama on The Ellen Show

Michelle Obama’s video of dancing with Ellen DeGeneres on the latter’s talk show won the heart of the nation. The dance routine was a part of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative, which was an effort to coax everyone to live a healthier lifestyle. Many Hollywood celebrities also took up the challenge like Beyoncé, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Seacrest.

Michelle Obama on The Jimmy Fallon Show

After Barack Obama retired from his presidential post, Michelle Obama bid goodbye to the nation on The Jimmy Fallon show. She was Jimmy Fallon’s solo guest for the night. On the show, she explained that her youngest daughter was at home studying because she had a test. She also confessed that the end of Obama’s tenure was emotional for all of them in ways they did not expect. Michelle had pledged to continue her initiatives to encourage young people to pursue higher education and eat healthy.

Michelle Obama on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Michelle Obama also made an appearance on Stephen Colbert's show where she charmed everyone with her presence. She teased Colbert by saying he does not have a swag. She also performed an imitation of Barack Obama and expressed her love for Lemonade and Beyoncé, following this with a sketch comedy. The show aired a pre-taped segment showing Obama’s work in the US and around the globe.

