Outsider Sushant Singh Rajput Made It Through Talent & Hard Work: Vir Das Hails His Legacy

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Vir Das tweets out about how everyone should treat each other with kindness. Read on to know what else he tweeted about.

Tulip Roy
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bought about a wave of shock to everyone in the film industry and to his fans. The actor who was only 34 years old was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Many celebrities and fans came online to share their condolences for the late actor and his family. Vir Das, actor and comedian, was one of them. The actor had a thread of tweets dedicated to the late actor. In his recent tweet, he said - It's convenient to pass off the death of a young person as "oh...depression" and more. 

Vir Das recently took to his Twiter handle to write out condolences to the late actor. In his earlier tweets, the actor mentioned how Sushant was a legend and his journey was very unique. He wrote about how Sushant didn't come from a film background and gained much of his success purely due to his own talent. He also asked his fans to remember Sushant's legacy that he had left behind.

How you treat people matters, says Vir Das 

In one of his more recent tweets, Vir Das said that it was easy to say that someone died due to depression as one doesn't need to look at their own actions. He mentioned how everyone at some point in their life has known someone who has suffered from depression and that it is important to be kind to people around us. How you treat people matters - said Vir Das. 

People have had different views and reactions to the post. One Twitter user mentioned that a toxic environment can be blamed for such a death. Other people have come forward in favour of Vir Das and said that he is right and that people should be kind.

Sushant Sigh Rajput was cremated in Ville Parle. Only 20 people were allowed inside the venue and many celebrities were seen outside. Regarding his death, this is the official statement given out by his PR team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. 
We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. 
We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

