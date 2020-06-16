Outsider Sushant Singh Rajput Made It Through Talent & Hard Work: Vir Das Hails His Legacy

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has bought about a wave of shock to everyone in the film industry and to his fans. The actor who was only 34 years old was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. Many celebrities and fans came online to share their condolences for the late actor and his family. Vir Das, actor and comedian, was one of them. The actor had a thread of tweets dedicated to the late actor. In his recent tweet, he said - It's convenient to pass off the death of a young person as "oh...depression" and more.

Also Read | Kiara Advani mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'can't believe this'

Vir Das recently took to his Twiter handle to write out condolences to the late actor. In his earlier tweets, the actor mentioned how Sushant was a legend and his journey was very unique. He wrote about how Sushant didn't come from a film background and gained much of his success purely due to his own talent. He also asked his fans to remember Sushant's legacy that he had left behind.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Former India captain Mithali Raj expresses grief

Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete outsider who made it from background dancer to a movie star through hard work and talent. That's an amazing and unique true story. Take a moment to remember that above everything. For outsiders, actors struggling, for anyone. That's a legacy. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 14, 2020

How you treat people matters, says Vir Das

In one of his more recent tweets, Vir Das said that it was easy to say that someone died due to depression as one doesn't need to look at their own actions. He mentioned how everyone at some point in their life has known someone who has suffered from depression and that it is important to be kind to people around us. How you treat people matters - said Vir Das.

It's convenient to pass off the death of a young person as "oh...depression". That means you no longer have to own your systemic part in it.

MOST people you know have suffered from depression at one point or another, even if they don't know it. How you treat people matters. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 15, 2020

People have had different views and reactions to the post. One Twitter user mentioned that a toxic environment can be blamed for such a death. Other people have come forward in favour of Vir Das and said that he is right and that people should be kind.

Also read | 'Will always be remembered': Nagaland CM 'shocked' over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Toxic workplaces must end. Corporate or #Bollywood, the results are the same. — NK (@NaraayanKannan) June 15, 2020

Very true.. question should be who treated them this way? Who put them in depression? Who pushed them to the corner? Aren’t those people/bullies responsible at all? — Upasana (@upabku1103) June 15, 2020

Sushant Sigh Rajput was cremated in Ville Parle. Only 20 people were allowed inside the venue and many celebrities were seen outside. Regarding his death, this is the official statement given out by his PR team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Actor's Last Picture To Have Been Clicked Pre-lockdown; See

Promo Pic Credit: Vir Das's Instagram and Sushan Singh Rajput's Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.