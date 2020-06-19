Twitter-fame Gabbbar Singh Trolls Vir Das; Gets Not-so-funny Reply; Trolls Him Right Back

Last week, micro-blogging site Twitter came up with 'Fleets', a feature that allowed users to share tweets, pictures and videos on their profile for 24 hours. The social media giant has been another new feature -- the voice notes feature, which allows its users to tweet voice messages.

The feature is currently available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS platform, and it will be available for everyone on iOS in the coming weeks. Since the announcement was made, the users on the social media site have been poking fun at the feature. In one such incident, A popular Twitter user known as 'Gabbbar Singh' (@GabbbarSingh) targeted actor-comedian, Vir Das, by taking a jibe at him.

Now all the stand-up comedians on Twitter can add a laughter track to their tweets. Attention: @thevirdas — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 17, 2020

'All you can do is tweet'

"Now all the stand-up comedians on Twitter can add a laughter track to their tweets," the user tweeted tagging Vir Das. The Go Goa Gone actor hitting back at 'Gabbbar', who has tweeted scathing reviews of Vir Das in the past, wrote "Nah. You can't do stand-up on Twitter. All you can do is tweet. By the way...the above line is both a general statement and specific to you too. Chal, enough attention."

Nah. You can't do stand-up on twitter.



All you can do is tweet.



By the way...the above line is both a general statement, and specific to you too 😉



Chal, enough attention. https://t.co/cdrkSVawbF — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 18, 2020

The battle escalated after the Gabbbar (actually Abhishek Asthana) with more than a million followers responded to Das by saying "4 lines to construct a comeback. lol, Maybe you need a captive phoren audience here, who you can explain your jokes to, so that they can laugh."

4 lines to construct a comeback. lol



Maybe you need a captive phoren audience here, who you can explain your jokes to, so that they can laugh. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 18, 2020

You're still here? 🙂 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 19, 2020

READ | Vir Das takes down controversial video of old man sneezing, says 'situation resolved'

READ | Outsider Sushant Singh Rajput made it through talent & hard work: Vir Das hails his legacy

'Tweeting will create a more human experience'

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike,” said Twitter in an official blog post. “...we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice. We can’t wait to see how people will use this to make their voices heard and add to the public conversation,” the blog post added.

READ | Pretty special moment: Vir Das after praise from Jerry Seinfeld

READ | Sonu Sood thanks Ajay Devgn for his encouraging words, Vir Das controversy resolved & more

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.