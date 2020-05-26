Vir Das Takes Down Controversial Video Of Old Man Sneezing, Says 'situation Resolved'

A couple of days ago, comedian and actor Vir Das encountered an incident with an old man at his residence in Mumbai when the elderly man tried to sneeze on him. The actor then took to his social media and narrated the whole incident. He had also posted a video where the elderly man was seen sneezing at him. The actor has now clarified that the situation is resolved for now and he has also taken down the controversial video.

The whole incident started when the Mastizaade actor invited a neighbour over for dinner. In a statement issued by the actor, he cleared that he had followed all the norms of social distancing. The elderly man seemed unhappy with Vir Das’ actions and started yelling and sneezing at him. Vir Das recently took to his Twitter and clarified that the issue has been taken care of now. His tweet read as, “Situation resolved for now. I'd like to thank the authorities, my landlord, our wonderful neighbours, Bandra community, and the internet. We got a full night's sleep last night, no ghosts. Video now going down. My family and I thank you.”

Vir Das takes down the controversial video

Situation resolved for now. I'd like to thank the authorities, my landlord, our wonderful neighbours, bandra community, and the internet. We got a full night's sleep last night, no ghosts.



Video now going down. My family and I thank you. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 26, 2020

A lot of people supported Vir Das by commenting on their views on the same. Many fans supported him for taking the step against such horrific action. One fan lashed out at him by comparing the elderly man with Vir Das’ dad and said that he has set up a cheap example. Vir Das gave him a befitting reply and said, “My dad doesn't assault people, torment them, or sneeze on them. if your dad is thinking about it, give him some good advice.”

My dad doesnt assault people, torment them, or sneeze on them. if your dad is thinking about it, give him some good advice. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 26, 2020

He had also released a detailed statement about what actually happened on social media. In the statement, he mentioned all the steps that he had taken to follow social distancing norms. In his statement, he clarified that this elderly man is not his landlord and he lives on the first floor in his building.

Vir Das also mentioned that he lives on the ground floor in the same building. In another statement, he said that he feels embarrassed that his personal drama had to show up in public. Vir Das is currently seen in a lead role in the Netflix series Hasmukh. The series was released on Netflix recently and has been receiving great response from audience and critics.

Vir Das's detailed statement

