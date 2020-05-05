Delhi HC Refuses To Grant Stay On Airing Of Netflix's 'Hasmukh'; Relief For Vir Das

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant interim stay on the Vir Das-starrer web series 'Hasmukh' streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. The plea was seeking an interim stay on the web series claiming it maligned the image of lawyers at large.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has earlier reserved his order on an advocate's interim application. The application was filed in a suit seeking an injunction on the broadcast of the web series, which was opposed by Netflix on the grounds that any such order would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

Read | 'Hasmukh' creator Nikkhil Advani accepts that the 'writing could have been much better'

The suit seeking an injunction on the airing of the series or deletion of some of its content, especially from its fourth episode, was moved by lawyer Ashutosh Dubey who said the web series maligned the image and reputation of advocates everywhere. The court had earlier issued notice to Netflix and the show's producers and director seeking their stand on the suit.

Apart from seeking to stop airing of 'Hasmukh' on Netflix, the plea also mentioned directions for the web series producers, directors and writer to "tender unconditional apology online for maligning the image of the lawyers community, which includes judges too as they too had been lawyers at one point of time".

Read | Court dismisses application seeking to stop airing of webseries 'Hasmukh'

About 'Hasmukh'

In the show, the protagonist played by comedian-actor Vir Das, in each episode, murders professionals from various facets of life who have committed some wrong and then performs a stand-up act on such people, Netflix has contended. It has further said that the series' theme makes it clear that the intention was not to defame or malign any particular profession, but the idea was to "spin a dark satirical comedy about evil in various walks of life and its impact on society".

Read | Delhi HC to pass order on interim plea to stay airing of Netflix's web series ''Hasmukh"

Read | Delhi HC seeks Netflix's response after 'Hasmukh' gets accused of defaming lawyers

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.