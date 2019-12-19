Virat-Anushka Emerge As Forbes Richest Celebrity Couple Of 2019

The celebrity couple duo Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been recently named as India’s richest celebrity couple. The duo recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary together. Here is look at all the others topping the list.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are India’s leading power couple

Recently, a leading business magazine has named Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the country’s most powerful couple. Closely leading them at the second position is another Bollywood-favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The third in the line is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are often referred to as Virushka. The couple is an amalgamation of best worlds- Bollywood and sports together. Many advertisers often cast them together for their selling rate. Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian cricket team and Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

Interestingly enough, that is how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met. The duo first met on the sets of a shampoo commercial. The two quickly connected. Their friendship evolved from being friends to a beautiful relationship. They finally tied the knot in 2017 after dating each other for a few years.

Here is a look at some of the most adorable pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

