Virushka Anniversary: When Anushka Sharma Was Backed By Her Support System Virat Kohli

Considered as one of the most celebrated couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have time and again dished out major relationship goals with their several public appearances and social media posts. Today, December 11, the two celebrate their second wedding anniversary. However, there have been times when the duo had to face hard situations in life, but their love for each other never decreased and only made them face each and every hurdle in life with courage and triumph. Here is taking a look at all the times when Virat took a stand for his wifey dearest Anushka Sharma.

Anushka blamed for Virat's bad performances:

During the initial years of dating, Anushka tired her best to be present at all of Virat's matches. However, fans felt that it's due to Anushka's presence at the stadium, the cricketer couldn't give his best performance on the pitch. Virat took to social media to shut down trolls as he stood up for Anushka Sharma. He even wrote in his post that it is a 'shame' that people even thought this way. Here's the post:

When Anushka was accused of influencing selectors:

One of the most recent controversies that surround Anushka was when former Indian wicket-keeper Farokh engineer blamed Anushka for influencing selectors during the World Cup 2019. While Anushka cleared everything with her smart-worded Instagram post, Virat too supported his wife. In an interview with a leading daily, he said that Anushka is a well-known and successful personality at a very high level and taking her name makes people get noticed. He also clarified that she was sitting in the family box, where there were no selectors present.

Supporting Anushka back in 2015:

Even before the duo got married, Anushka was blamed and trolled after the Indian Cricket team's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli, in an interview with a media portal, expressed his disappointment over critics' harsh words and further added that no one has won more matches than him in the last five years. He even lashed out at them and said that at a human level, he was hurt and the people who said all those ugly things and the way they said it should be ashamed of themselves.

