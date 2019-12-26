Virat Kohli Compares 2010 And 2019 Looks As Kevin Pietersen Reminisces Their RCB Days

Cricket is no more a game between just bat and ball as the demands of the sport keep changing with time. Fitness levels have become an integral aspect of a team’s structure. India's fielding has improved tremendously in all formats of the game ever since their fitness levels have gone up this decade. India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, having redefined this aspect as far as Indian cricket is concerned. Kohli has surely created a benchmark for fitness amongst young cricketers today if they aspire to make it to the Indian national team.

ALSO READ | 'Genius' Virat Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of the decade list

On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post a transformational picture of himself. On the left is his picture from more than a decade ago where he could be seen sporting a stubble on his chubby face. On the right, is his picture from the present day where he could be seen sporting a thick beard. He captioned the photo "#TransformationThursday and my reaction says it all."

Virat Kohli transformation post

ALSO READ | India's journey to supremacy in Test cricket in 2010s under Virat Kohli's leadership

Kohli's next assignment will be to lead the Men in Blue against a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by a three-match ODI series against Australia. But before that, the captain was promoting a shaving product through the picture where he shared two of his different looks. He challenged Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja to take part in the promotional campaign. England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was Kohli's teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009 and 2010, has witnessed the Indian skipper's evolution in terms of fitness. Pietersen wrote, "I remember that guy on the left!!!!"

ALSO READ | Monty Panesar decodes the reason behind Virat Kohli's dominance in international cricket

Kevin Pietersen comments on Virat Kohli's post

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen takes a dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after Kesrick Williams went unsold