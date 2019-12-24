Anushka Sharma's Best Movies Of The Decade; From Band Baaja Baaraat To PK

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero. The actor has reportedly been on a break for a long time now. In an interview recently, Anushka Sharma said that she is not taking any upcoming project right now and would prefer to enjoy her married life. She is often spotted cheering Virat Kohli during his matches and also vacationing with him at different locations. The actor has entertained the audience with several movies in the last decade. Here are a few Bollywood movies of Anushka Sharma that made it big in the industry.

Band Baaja Baaraat

One of the popular rom coms of 2010, Band Baaja Baaraat features Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It is the debut movie of Ranveer Singh and also a directorial debut of director Maneesh Sharma. The movie was a big hit at the box office and also a critically acclaimed one in Bollywood. The chemistry between Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh was widely appreciated.

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer PK released in 2014. The comedy movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. PK was a huge box-office success and also won many awards. The film received eight nominations at the box office.

Sultan

Anushka Sharma teamed up with Salman Khan for the movie Sultan in the year 2016. This directorial by Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a former wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life. Sultan managed to do extremely well at the box office and grossed approximately ₹623 crores worldwide.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil hai Mushkil released in 2016 starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai in pivotal roles. The story is based on the concept of unrequited love. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was directed by Karan Johar and one of the highest-grossing films of 2016. The movie also won many awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and Best Actor.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Sui Dhaga: Made In India is one of the most recent movies of Anushka Sharma that released in 2018. It is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. It received positive reviews at the box office and also did moderately well at the box office.

