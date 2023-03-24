Virat Kohli Is Eager To Pose With Anushka Sharma In Unmissable Video

A sweet moment was captured between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours event, which was organised Thursday at JW Marriot in Juhu, Mumbai. Several notable names from the entertainment industry posed on the red carpet, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia and many other sports personalities.

Virat Kohli's video with Anushka Sharma goes viral

A short video featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi has surfaced online. Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli, was seen posing for a group photo alongside Neha, Angad and Anushka. Before the picture is taken, Virat could be seen exclaiming, presumably saying that he wanted to stand next to his wife for the couples' photo.

The group has a good laugh as Virat rushed over to Anushka's side before the picture was taken. Angad also posted the video to his Instagram story, revealing that Virat also wanted to switch sides as he believed his left profile looked better in photos.

At the evening, Anushka was dressed in a dark purple bodycon dress with slits, while Virat looked dapper in a suit. Angad wore a suit and Neha donned a dusky grey asymmetrical saree. The two couples posed for a lovely picture during the evening which is also going viral.

Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on the life and times of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. She wrapped up filming last year in December. She was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Virat and Anushka also recently revealed that the power couple would be merging their respective foundations together to create a non-profit organisation by the name of 'seVVA'. The foundation carries the tagline, 'from self of self'.

