Virat Kohli Narrates 'bad' First Meeting With Anushka Sharma: 'She Was Like 'Excuse Me?'

Former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently made an appearance on his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate and close friend AB de Villier’s ‘The 360 show’ and made notable revelations about himself. One of the many topics touched by the cricket superstar was how he met his wife Anushka Sharma. Kohli dated the Bollywood actress for several years before tying the knot back in 2018.

The couple is considered to be one of the most loved celebrity couples with fanbases in both sports and entertainment. Meanwhile, speaking to ABD, the 34-year-old narrated his first meeting with Anushka, and how he was feeling the nerves back then. The couple appeared for the first time together during a shoot for a commercial ad almost 10 years ago.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this. I was really nervous," Kohli said on the podcast.

"The first thing I told her when I saw her..."

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain will be next seen playing for India in the third ODI against Australia. The Men In Blue head into the final ODI with the three-match series leveled on 1-1. Following the conclusion of the 50-over assignment, all eyes from the cricketing world will shift toward the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

RCB to start IPL 2023 campaign on April 3

IPL 2023 is scheduled to kick off on March 31 with the clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super King. RCB, in the meantime, will start their campaign with the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 2. The 2023 season will be the second edition when Faf du Plessis will lead RCB, following Kohli’s decision to hang his boots as the captain after IPL 2022.