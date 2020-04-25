Anushka Sharma's Sweet Gesture During Virat Kohli’s Live Chat Is Simply 'aww'dorable

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one couple who are making the most of their ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. From getting goofy in selfies and videos to Anushka Sharma turning a hairdresser for Virat Kohli, the couple is giving reasons for all the #Virushka fans to smile every day. Virat Kohli's recent live chat video will also prove that he does not leave any stone unturned to make his lovely wifey Anushka Sharma to feel special.

Anushka Sharma switched on the light in Virat Kohli's room and the latter had an adorable gesture

In one of Virat Kohli's latest chat videos, he can be seen chatting with South African cricketer Ab De Villiers. However, the highlight of the video was when Anushka Sharma switches on the light in the room on realizing that Virat Kohli is sitting in the dark. To this, Virat Kohli responds by saying, 'Thanks, my love' for Anushka Sharma. Check out the video of Anushka Sharma switching on the light in the room and Virat's adorable reaction to it.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have given their support to the PM Relief Fund to battle the COVID-19 pandemic

This is not the first time that Anushka Sharma and Virat have given complete couple goals during their live chats with the fans. Some days back when Virat was interacting with an RCB teammate during one of his live chats, Anushka Sharma joined the live chat and wrote, 'Dinner is served'. Virat not only read it but also had a good laugh about it.

Recently, Anushka and Virat also lent their support to the PM Relief Fund as well as the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help battle the COVID-19 pandemic. On the work front, Anushka is all set to produce the Amazon Prime web series titled Pataal Lok.

