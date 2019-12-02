THIS Is Virat Kohli's Favourite Anushka Sharma Movie And The Reason Will Surprise You

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, has come a long way since she stepped foot into Bollywood. Anushka Sharma has successfully delivered numerous box office hits with her performance in films like Sultan and PK, since her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. However, among all, Anushka's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with actor Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to be her husband Virat Kohli's favourite film. Recently, Virat opened up about Anushka Sharma's work in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Here are all the details.

Virat Kohli's favourite Anushka Sharma film

Apart from being famous for their sizzling chemistry and social media presence, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also left fans in awe by often sharing words of appreciation for each other in their interviews. In a recent media interaction, Virat Kohli revealed that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of his most favourite films of Anushka Sharma. The ace cricketer added that Anushka’s character in the film, Alizeh is his all-time favourite. Virat Kohli further revealed that he often watches the climax of the film and keeps reminding Anushka of her work. He also added that the song from the climax sequence is etched in his heart.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a tale of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they navigate their journey of love, life and heartbreak. Helmed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also stars Fawad Khan and Lisa Haydon in prominent roles.

