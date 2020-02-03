Vishal-Shekhar On 'Dus Bahane' Remake In Baaghi 3: Doing Whatever We Can To Save Our Song

Remember the popular party number 'Dus bahane karke le gaye dil' from the movie Dus (2005), composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani? Well, the song will be rehashed for Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 3 and while Vishal was really angry at filmmakers remixing their compositions, the duo will now rehash their own song. In a joint statement given to a leading daily, Vishal and Shekhar said that they are doing everything in their capacity to save the song.

Vishal Dadlani lands up on Diet Sabya's radar for sporting 'gandi copy' of Shantanu-Nikhil

They revealed that even before they found out and objected, the makers had shot the remix version. But the music composers later sat down with Ahmed Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Bhushan Kumar and spoke aout three important things — creative approval, remuneration and credit for the composition. The makers understood their concern and were supportive with them. The statement says, 'They have promised to never re-use our music without our involvement'. To conclude, Vishal-Shekhar said that they are now trying to fix the 16-year-old song that everyone loved and will not let it be another 'shoddy remix'.

The original song was sung by KK and Shaan, so will the composers keep the original vocals? To this, they said that all of them were a part of this 'path-breaking track' but since the tempo and verse changed for 'Baaghi 3', they might need to replace the vocals.

Vishal Dadlani and Kim Sharma's PDA set tongues wagging; fans ask if they are dating

When Vishal was angry

In a series of tweets, the 46-year-old composer Vishal Dadlani wrote against those who were remixing their songs. "I shall certainly exercise my legal rights if needed and even move courts against the films and the musicians if it comes down to it. It's not fair that anyone should be able to do this, and I'm sure that the Courts will see this for what it is''.

Vishal Dadlani's super hit songs that released in 2019; listen to all tracks here

"Daylight robbery of work, credit, opportunity and most crucially creativity. Once again, I would like to ask my fellow musicians NOT to remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit and remuneration. That is robbery, nothing more. Stop doing this, show some spine, and let yourself and all musicians be respected as a community," the singer-composer said.

Warning: I WILL sue anyone making remixes of Vishal & Shekhar songs. I'll even move court against the films & musicians.



After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl & more.



Make your own songs, vultures! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 30, 2019

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.