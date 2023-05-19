Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Paps Mistaking Her For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes 2023

Urvashi Rautela recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The actress wore an orange tulle gown for her appearance on the second day of the film festival. Urvashi’s recent media interaction has led to comparisons between her and Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When Urvashi Rautela took to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, she was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by the Western paparazzi. The actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of the movie Kaibutsu (Monster). As soon as she arrived on the red carpet, echoes of Aishwarya Rai’s name could be heard.

Reacting to the same, Urvashi turned out and blew a kiss at the media persons. A media house reported the same saying, “French paparazzi made a goof up on Wednesday night as they addressed Urvashi Rautela at Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet. The actor smiled through it and even turned around on being called Aishwarya”. Urvashi called out the media organisation by posting the link on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Come on guys! So basically you want me to scowl at French media and paparazzi.".

Urvashi Rautela accused of copying Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2023

This is not the only time the actress was accused of copying the former Miss World. Urvashi’s latest red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminded netizens of Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2016 look. Urvashi Rautela wore mint blue lipstick on the red carpet at this Cannes Film Festival and Aishwarya wore lavender lipstick with her outfit in 2016.

Urvashi Rautela's daring blue lipstick at Cannes 2023 is sparking comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lipstick from a previous appearance! 😳

Do y'all agree?

See people's reactions, swipe left#UrvashiRautela #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Cannes2023 #Mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/aLGKLYE81N — Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi) May 19, 2023

About Cannes 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is currently taking place at the French Riveria from May 16 to May 27. The event will see numerous celebrities from all walks of life walking the red carpet. This year is especially a spectacle for India as numerous Indian celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma and others will walk the red carpet.