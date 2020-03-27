Vivek Oberoi Pledges To Take Care Of 9 Families During The 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Vivek Oberoi has pledged to take care of nine families following the pledge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few days ago, the Prime Minister addressed the nation by announcing a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. In his speech, he also added how one must try and be more resourceful to those who are less fortunate.

Vivek Oberoi pledges to take care of 9 families during the 21-day lockdown

Following this request made by the Prime Minister, Vivek Oberoi has stepped up and mentioned that he is delighted to take part in this initiative. Vivek mentioned in the tweet that this is the time people need to be with each other and stand united. Vivek Oberoi then addressed that he has taken up the pledge by Narendra Modi to take care of nine families during the 21day lockdown period amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Time to be there for each other, time to be united! I have taken up @narendramodi ji’s pledge to take care of 9 families for these 21 days! Urge each one of u to do your bit too & I look fwd to seeing how you’re all doing whatever best you can! #TrueNavratri #AllInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/Y7udgdlEEL — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 27, 2020

Vivek Oberoi then proceeded to urge his followers on social to do the same in whatever way they can. The actor then mentioned that he will be looking forward to seeing how the rest will take up this pledge made by the honourable Prime Minister. Vivek Oberoi then gave his best wishes to his fans and praised the Prime Minister for his idea of Navratri.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood superstars are doing their bit to help the ones in need. Several stars have shot videos and gone on record explaining and urgings fans to maintain self-isolation and to practice basic hygiene. According to a news portal, Hrithik Roshan has provided financial support for the Coronavirus Aid by donating finances to those who are working effortlessly in these times of lockdown.

