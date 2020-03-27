Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly's Brother Donates ₹1 Lakh To West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected 727 people in India and with cases in India rising sharply, concern over the virus has been at an all-time high. The cricket fraternity has been empathetic of the situation in the country and nearly all cricketers have used their platform to promote public safety. Now, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s top office-bearers have come forward to help West Bengal in its time of need.

CAB office-bearers donate ₹4 lakh to Bengal Emergency Relief Fund during India lockdown

According to the PTI, CAB's top officials came together on Thursday and contributed to the state's fund for combatting the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya had made a personal contribution of ₹5 lakh while the CAB, itself, had donated ₹25 lakh. On Thursday, office-bearers of the CAB further added to the donations when they gave another ₹4 lakh to the emergency fund to combat the spread of the disease.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish, who is also the CAB Secretary, donated ₹1 lakh and hoped that the pandemic could be curbed if the country remained "shoulder to shoulder". Ganguly also committed a ₹50,000 donation from his cricket academy. CAB Vice-president Naresh Ojha also felt "humbled" to be able to donate ₹1 lakh towards the cause. Debasish Ganguly, the treasurer, also made a donation of ₹1 lakh citing the appeal that was made to the office-bearers by President Dalmiya. He also shared that a ₹1 lakh donation was also being made by the affiliated South Suburban Club.

IPL further postponed due to India lockdown?

The next few weeks will be critical for Sourav Ganguly's BCCI as India tries to fight away the Coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was supposed to begin on the coming Sunday but in the light of the ongoing events, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. Further decisions will be taken after the BCCI evaluates the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Kolkata's Eden Gardens currently serves as a home ground to the Kolkata Knight Riders and in the latest Kolkata news, the city has five confirmed coronavirus cases. The total coronavirus cases in West Bengal are currently at 10.

