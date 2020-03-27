Kajal Aggarwal And Her Father Catch Up On Some In-house Cardio Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal shared her fun in-house cardio routine with her father. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak what has reportedly affected around 192 countries, millions of people across the world are staying indoors and several states in India are locked-down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus. Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been staying indoors, however, she is seen catching up on some exercise by doing cardio in her house. Check out the video shared by Kajal Aggarwal on her Instagram account.

Kajal Aggarwal’s in-house cardio

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself and her father catching up on some indoor cardio. In the video, Kajal Aggarwal’s father is seen walking in the opposite direction as her. The father-daughter duo is seen walking from one room to the other and in order to exercise. Every time the duo crosses the path, they are seen giving each other a Hi-5.

Kajal Aggarwal is seen dressed in a slate grey coloured t-shirt and a pair of black coloured gym pants. she is also seen wearing a pair of glasses as she struts form one room the other. Kajal Aggarwal is extremely fond of her father and is often seen posting pictures with him on her social media accounts. In her posts, she has always stated that she is very close to her father.

Impact of COVID-19 on film fraternity

The sudden outbreak of Coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, the 21 days’ lockdown was announced in the entire nation a few days back. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has asked the citizens to stay indoors to combat the widespread of COVID-19.

