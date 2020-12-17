Vivek Oberoi Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'best Dad' Suresh Oberoi

Krrish 3 actor Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share a sweet birthday wish for his dear father, Suresh Oberoi as he turned a year older. The actor went on to share a happy picture with his father where they are all smiles looking at each other. Vivek Oberoi also penned a heartfelt wish that is sure to make fans’ heart melt. As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to flood the comment section with many positive notes and wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek Oberoi went on to share a happy candid picture with his father. In the picture, Vivek can be seen having a conversation with his father and are seen having a laugh about it. Vivek can be seen sporting a blue checked shirt and black suit. Suresh Oberoi, on the other hand, can be seen donning a white and blue striped shirt and black suit.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for his father. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the best dad in the universe”. He added, “Thank you for being my father, my guide, my inspiration and my moral compass in life! Love you infinitely! â¤ï¸ @oberoi_suresh”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Vivek shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post garnered heaps of praise and likes from fans and Suresh’s fans. Some of the users went on to wish the actor on his special day. While some went on to pen some sweet messages for the duo. One of the users wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most versatile actor”. While the other one wrote, “aap log hamesa happy raho”. Take a look at the post below.

Suresh Oberoi is an actor and is known for his roles in films like Kabir Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Peshwa Baji Rao II, Attahaasa and many more. Suresh Oberoi is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor that he received in the year 1987. The actor will next be seen in Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal’s film Kurup alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

