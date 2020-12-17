Suresh Oberoi Birthday: A Look At The Actor's Movies In Which He Played A Negative Role

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi is celebrating his 74th birthday today on 17th December. He played many versatile roles in films and also delivered many super-hit movies. Some of his most famous films are - Soldier, Safari, Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Lajja, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and 23 March 1931 Shaheed. So on the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a list of Suresh Oberoi's films in which he played a negative lead, that fans must check out:

Suresh Oberoi's movies to watch

Raja Hindustani

Raja Hindustani came out in 1996 and was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The film cast Aamir Khan as Raja Hindustani, Karisma Kapoor as Aarti Sehgal Hindustani, Suresh Oberoi as Mr Sehgal (Aarti's father) and Archana Puran Singh as Shalini Mitra Sehgal. Suresh Oberoi plays the role of a strict father who won't let his daughter follow her heart.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

23rd March 1931: Shaheed came out in 2002 and is a film about Bhagat Singh. The film cast Sunny Deol as Chandrashekhar Azad, Bobby Deol as Bhagat Singh, Amrita Singh as Vidyavati Kaur and Ranjan Koshal as Kishan Singh. Suresh Oberoi plays Jailor Chaddha in the film who has his goals very well defined.

Soldier

Soldier came out in 1998 & was directed by Abbas-Mustan starring Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, and Raakhee. Suresh Oberoi played the role of Pratap Singh, an army officer who stole his own arms and ammunition with the help of a mysterious fourth partner to give away to the antagonist. Other cast members included - Bobby Deol as Vicky Sinha / Raju Malhotra, Preity Zinta as Preeti Singh & Dalip Tahil as Virendra Sinha. This is one of the best Suresh Oberoi's villainous roles.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha came out in 2001 and starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles and Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Actor Suresh Oberoi played the role of Taya in the film. The movie was also shot in the city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh & was loved by fans.

Socha Na Tha

Socha Na Tha is a film that came out in 2005. The film marked the debut of Abhay Deol and cast actor Ayesha Takia & Apoorva Jha in the lead. In the film, Suresh Oberoi plays the role of Abhay's father who is very strict and wants him to get married to a girl Abhay does not like.

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is a 2001 film which was produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Rajat Mukherjee. It cast Urmila Matondkar as Ria Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan as Jai, Sonali Kulkarni as Geeta, Suresh Oberoi as Mr Jaiswal and Achint Kaur as Ria's mother. Suresh Oberoi plays a complex character of a father.

Marana Mrudangam

Marana Mrudangam is a 1998 Telugu film which was produced by K. S. Rama Rao under the Creative Commercials banner and directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy. It casts Chiranjeevi as Janardhan/Johny, Radha as Anusha, Suhasini as Uthpala and K. Nagababu as Bhillu. Suresh Oberoi plays the dynamic role of a dangerous don called Vasant Dada. The film was a super-hit & loved by fans.

Palay Khan

Palay Khan came out in 1986 and was directed by Ashim S. Samanta and featured Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. Its cast included Jackie Shroff as Palay Khan, Poonam Dhillon as Zuleykha Khan, Farah Naaz as Helen Bonz and Anupam Kher as British General Bonz.

Do Qaidi

Do Qaidi came out in 1989 and starred Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Farah and Neelam Kothari in it. The movie was very successful at its time and cast Sanjay Dutt as Manu, Govinda as Kanu & Farah as Meenu. Suresh Oberoi is seen as Inspector Amar Sinha, who is a corrupt cop.

Aaj Ka Arjun

Aaj Ka Arjun is a 1990 movie, directed and produced by K.C. Bokadia and starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada. It stars Suresh Oberoi in the negative lead as Mohan. The film is the remake of 1988 Tamil film En Thangachi Padichava, starring Prabhu Ganesan and Rupini.

