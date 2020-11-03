Vivek Oberoi Says He Doesn't Identify With Nepotism: 'Paved My Own Path In Industry'

Vivek Oberoi recently shared his views on the ongoing debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Recently, he has said that he doesn’t identify with nepotism as he has chosen to carve his own path in the industry. Read ahead to know more about his journey.

Vivek Oberoi’s opinion on Nepotism

According to a report by Hindustan Times, actor Vivek Oberoi has said that he doesn’t care much about nepotism. He says that even though he had a famous father, Suresh Oberoi, he decided to pave his own path in Bollywood. He also said that the debate does not irritate him because he never looked at himself as someone who would benefit from his father.

He also said that he never took the silver spoon that was offered to him in the form of a grand launchpad. He struggled on his own. Reflecting on his rapport that he shares with his father, he said that his father has been his friend, guide and critic. He also added that from the tender age of 15, he stopped taking money from his father. He worked as a voice-over artist on radio and started earning for himself.

Vivek Oberoi also recounted his Bollywood journey. He said that he used to be an assistant to the famous choreographer Farah Khan. He added that he has done every type of chore - from sweeping the dance floor to bring tea for everyone to even being a back-up dancer.

In an attempt to introduce new and fresh talent in the industry, Vivek Oberoi launched a talent hunt programme. He said that the biggest star of Bollywood have been outsiders and their contribution to the industry has been huge. He also added that this is the reason why he likes to conduct these talent hunts.

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the 2019 biopic based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled PM Narendra Modi. He essayed the character of PM Modi. He is next going to star in the horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari.

Image courtesy- @vivekoberoi Instagram

