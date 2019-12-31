Vivek Oberoi Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most popular actors of the 2000s. A heartthrob among his fans and known for his incredible set of acting skills and looks, Vivek dominated the industry with his charm. Throughout his career, Vivek has worked in several popular films, from which some were widely acclaimed. People have often debated about Vivek Oberoi’s movies and performances.

However, the actor has recently bounced back and resumed his acting career in Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge. Let’s take a look at some of the films starring Vivek Oberoi which did not do well at the box office.

Also read: I've Had Most Number Of Obituaries Written For My Career: Vivek Oberoi

PM Narendra Modi

The movie gives a look at the political career of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. It focuses on his life in regional politics before the 2014 election. Reportedly, the movie was criticised because of its alleged biased content, which the audience did not approve of. The film only earned ₹23 crores worldwide.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi's Inside Edge Receives Good Reviews, Actor Rates Project As 'difficult'

Prince

This movie is the story of a thief who indulges in the robbery of a lifetime. He wakes up one morning to realise that he has lost his memory and his life is at stake. The movie was critically panned for its alleged poor portrayal and poor storyline. The film only earned ₹29 crores worldwide

Also read: Inside Edge 2: Richa Chadha And Vivek Oberoi To Be Part Of IPL Auction 2020

Home Delivery

Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak is a 2005 Bollywood film starring Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhary, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in cameos. It is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Shabbir Boxwalla. This movie was critically panned for its story and tone.

Road

Road is a 2002 Indian road thriller film, produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Rajat Mukherjee, starring Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpai and Antara Mali. It is an adaptation of the 1986 movie The Hitcher. The film was criticised by most critics, who had issues with its overall tone and writing. When it netted Rs 1.2 million, it was declared as a disaster at the box office.

Also read: Vivek Oberoi's Roles That Were So Good That Our Hearts Melted





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.