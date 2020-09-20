Vivek Oberoi Is Known For His Philanthropic Work And Other Lesser-known Facts About Him

Vivek Oberoi, son of the veteran Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi, is himself a well-known Indian movie actor. He made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002) that won him many awards for his great performance in the movie. The actor has spent over two decades in the movie industry and has given many great commercial successes at the box-office like Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, and many more. At an actor’s workshop in London, the actor was spotted with the director of the New York University, who had taken Vivek Oberoi to New York, where he completed his master’s degree in movie acting. Vivek Oberoi has also worked as a scriptwriter in India. But, fans will be surprised to know that Vivek Oberoi is also associated with philanthropy work. Here are some of the interesting lesser-known facts about Vivek Oberoi. Read further ahead.

Vivek Oberoi’s lesser-known facts

Vivek Oberoi is known for his philanthropic work and has been associated with organisations that help the less privileged for many years now.

Dating back to the early 2000s, the actor had enticed the audience by starring in half-a-dozen movies.

In 2002, Vivek Oberoi’s performance in his debut movie, Company won the actor Filmfare awards for Best Male Debut and Best Supporting Actor.

In 2011, he was the producer of the movie, Watch Indian Circus that went on to win the Audience Choice Award for the Best Film, from among 3000 movies from all over the world in the 16th Busan Film festival.

Very few of Vivek Oberoi’s fans will be knowing that the actor has also received the Red and White Bravery Award in 2006, for the great efforts he put in rebuilding a village that was worse hit by the Tsunami.

The Yashodhara Oberoi Foundation (YOF) is an initiative run by Vivek Oberoi’s family.

In his personal life, Vivek Oberoi is happily married to Priyanka Alva since 2010 and the two are proud parents of two adorable children.

According to reports from NewsD, Vivek Oberoi considers Kareena Kapoor Khan as her inspiration for adopting a vegetarian diet.

