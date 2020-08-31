Vivek Oberoi Was Not First Choice For Shaad Ali's 'Saathiya'? Read Details

Vivek Oberoi is a well-known Bollywood actor, who was majorly recognised for his work in the 2000s. He made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002) and hasn’t looked back since. In 2002, Vivek Oberoi rose to fame as he played the lead character in Shaad Ali’s Saathiya. But, fans will be surprised to know that Vivek Oberoi starrer Saathiya was initially offered to another actor. Read further ahead.

Saathiya was initially offered to another actor?

Saathiya was one of the biggest commercial successes of the time. But, many are unaware of the fact that Vivek Oberoi’s “rise to fame” character from Saathiya was initially offered to another actor. Shaad Ali had initially expected Abhishek Bachchan to play the character of Aditya Sehgal, but when he turned it down, Vivek Oberoi was roped in. Abhishek Bachchan, anyway, accepted to play a character in Shaad Ali's next movie, Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

Other interesting facts about the movie

At the beginning of the movie, there is a scene where Vivek Oberoi is seen driving his bike and listening to the music on his headphones. As per IMDb trivia, the actor was simply acting as he performed the scene without listening to any music whatsoever.

In the train sequences, a slight reference is made to the popular song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, from Mani Ratnam's movie, Dil Se.. (1998).

When Adithya (Vivek Oberoi) invites Suhani (Rani Mukerji) to his family's sangeet, he gives a reference to Aati Kya Khandala from the Rani Mukerji starrer, Ghulam (1998).

The song Chalka from the movie was used in the Hollywood movie, The Accidental Husband (2008).

About Saathiya

Saathiya is a romantic drama, directed by Shaad Ali. The movie was produced by Mani Ratnam and Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The movie cast Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji as the lead characters, having Tabu and Shah Rukh Khan play cameos. The plot of the film revolves around a young couple who elope to get married but are unaware of the hardships that will come their way. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie, Alaipayuthey. The movie was a commercial success and won a total of six Filmfare awards.

