Vivek Oberoi's Movies That Show His Amazing Comic Timing; Here's A List

Vivek Oberoi is among the well-known names in the Indian entertainment industry. He has majorly worked in Hindi films, along with some ventures in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. In his career span of almost two decades, the actor has been praised for his serious and action roles. But there are several of Vivek Oberoi's comedy movies in which his performance made the audiences burst out of laughter.

Vivek Oberoi displayed his comic timing in these films

Masti

Released in 2004, Masti is a comedy thriller directed by Indra Kumar. It has an ensemble cast of Ritesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi as the male leads with Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia D'Souza as female leads along with Ajay Devgn in a supporting role. It earned positive responses from the audiences and was a success at the box office. Even though it was Vivek’s first major comedy project, his timing as Meet Mehta was exquisite. It is among the most memorable Vivek Oberoi's movies.

Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak

Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhry, and Boman Irani play pivotal roles in Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the comedy movie was out in 2005. Vivek as a writer Sunny Chopra was liked by many. The film also has a cameo appearance of Abhishek Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Sunil Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh, and a few others.

Pyare Mohan

Pyare Mohan has Fardeen Khan and Vivek Oberoi in titular roles with the former as a blind man and the latter as a deaf man. The film features Esha Doel and Amrita Rao as the leading ladies, with Boman Irani as the villain. The 2006 released comedy thriller movie by Indra Kumar earned praises by many. Vivek’s act as Mohan had the viewers laughing out loud.

Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story

Vivek Oberoi starred opposite Neha Sharma in Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story. The crime romantic comedy film has Vivek in the titular role of a gangster who falls in love with his neighbour. Helmed by Vinnil Markan, it was released in 2013. The film did not perform well at the box office, but the performances of the actors were appreciated.

Grand Masti

Directed by Indra Kumar, Grand Masti is a sequel to the 2004 film Masti. It has an ensemble cast with Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their original roles. But the story was not a continuation and features Bruna Abdullah, Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni, Kainaat Arora, Maryam Zakaria, and Manjari Fadnis as the female leads. It performed well at the box office and was added to hit Vivek Oberoi's comedy movies.

