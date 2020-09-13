Vivek Oberoi Appeared In These Sequels That Fans Will Definitely Want To Watch

Vivek Oberoi is a well-known Indian movie actor. He made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002) that won him many awards for his performance. The actor has spent over two decades in the movie industry and has given many great commercial successes at the box-office like Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, and many more. Vivek Oberoi has not only worked in the first instalments of the movies but has also appeared in the sequels of many movie series. Here are Vivek Oberoi starrer sequels movie series that you can watch.

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 8, 2020: Ranbir Is Getting Married To Maya

Vivek Oberoi starrer sequels

Grand Masti (2013)

Grand Masti, unofficially also referred to as Masti 2 is the second instalment of the Masti movie series. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar. The movie has Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original, yet the movie does not continue and is a new instalment. The movie was a huge commercial success and became the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year, entering the ₹100 crore club. The movie was the highest-grossing Bollywood film with an A (Adults Only) certificate in India until it was overtaken by Kabir Singh (2019).

Also Read | Asha Bhosle's Birthday: Check Out Some Of The Singer's Best Songs Over The Decades

Krrish 3 (2013)

Krrish 3 is the third instalment to the Hindi language superhero movies, Koi Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). The movie was directed by Rakesh Roshan and cast Vivek Oberoi, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Rohit Mehra, who is a scientist, and his son Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish, who is a superhero, as they face an elaborate conspiracy orchestrated by the evil genius Kaal and his female henchman Kaya.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood To Resume Shooting Of Historical Drama 'Prithviraj' In October?

Great Grand Masti (2016)

Great Grand Masti, unofficially also referred to as Masti 3 is the third instalment of the Masti movie series after Masti (2004) and Grand Masti (2013). This supernatural horror adult comedy movie is directed by Indra Kumar and cast Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani reprising their roles from the original. The movie was a success at the box-office and was loved a lot by the audience.

Also Read | Namrata Shirodkar Shares Picture Of Son Gautam 'almost Kissing A Lion Through The Glass'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.