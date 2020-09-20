Vivek Oberoi Has Worked With THIS Actress Most Number Of Times In His Career So Far

Vivek Oberoi, son of the veteran Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi, is himself a well-known Indian movie actor. He made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Company (2002) that won him many awards for his performance in the movie. The actor has spent over two decades in the movie industry and has given many great commercial successes at the box-office like Saathiya, Masti, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Mission Istanbul, and many more. Throughout his career, Vivek Oberoi has worked with many great moviemakers and actors. However, there is one female actor with whom Vivek Oberoi has shared screen the maximum number of time. Read further to know who she is.

Vivek Oberoi’s most frequent female co-star

The female co-star with whom Vivek Oberoi has shared the screen with not one but three times is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. In 2004, Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared together on-screen for the first time in Mani Ratnam’s Indian political thriller, Yuva. The movie also cast Rani Mukerji, Ajay Devgn, and Abhishek Bachchan as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three young men who come from different backgrounds and how one incident on Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge changes their lives forever. The movie was also shot in Tamil as Aaytha Ezhuthu.

In 2006, Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan again shared screen-space with each other in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Indian crime drama, Omkara. The movie is an adaptation from Shakespeare’s Othello, and also cast Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead characters. The movie was showcased in the Marché du Film section at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, along with a book on the making of Omkara.

Again in 2009, Vivek Oberoi and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited on-screen for Rensil D’Silva’s Indian action thriller drama, Kurbaan. The movie also cast Saif Ali Khan, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Dia Mirza as the lead characters. The movie was set against the backdrop of global terrorism and the plot of the film revolves around an underground organization's attempt at instilling fear using terrorism in the United States.

