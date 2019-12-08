Hyderabad Encounter: Saina Nehwal Lauds Police, Says, "I Am Happy"

Shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday lauded Hyderabad police for killing all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana. All the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early on Friday.

She said, "Can’t even imagine the horror the victim felt and then when these rapists are shot down however the incident happened, I’m happy. I don’t need applause. Your opinion is not changing the mindsets of rapists or the law. If the victim had a gun she would shoot them too."

READ| Hyderabad veterinarian's sister demands change in law to deny bail to rape accused

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. He stated that the accused were brought to the site- based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on.

READ| Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal reacts to encounter of rape & murder accused

Pleas filed in SC demanding probe on officers

Opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners have claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

(With ANI inputs)

READ| Sadhguru breaks silence in relation to Hyderabad encounter; warns with 'long-term' context