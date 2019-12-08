Sadhguru Breaks Silence In Relation To Hyderabad Encounter; Warns With 'long-term' Context

Advocating against mob justice, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru on Sunday, called for a speedy justice system, while addressing a session at the Isha Foundation. He stated that if nothing is done about the slow justice system currently prevalent in India, mob justice will prevail. He cautioned against society making that a norm, saying it will not be good for the nation.

Sadhguru on Hyderabad Encounter

If we don't do something about the inhumanly slow justice system in the country, then mob justice will become the norm which will not be good for the nation in the long-term. -Sg #HyderabadEncounter @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/Tq7AoIOc0b — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 8, 2019

Police reveal encounter details

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. He stated that the accused were brought to the site- based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The accused had raped a 27-year old veterinary doctor and then burnt her under a culvert in Hyderabad.

The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter.

Petition filed against Hyderabad encounter

Earlier on Saturday, opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav had filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners had claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition was filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

