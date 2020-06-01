Watch Heartbreaking Video Of Wajid Khan Singing 'Hud Hud Dabangg' For His Brother Sajid

The Bollywood music industry suffered a huge loss on May 31, 2020, as beloved music composer Wajid Khan passed away at the age of 42 at a Mumbai Hospital. Wajid Khan reportedly passed away due to a kidney infection. The renowned music composer was recently cremated at the Versova burial grounds.

After Wajid Khan's passing, many of his fans took to social media to remember his contributions to the Indian music industry. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared an old heartbreaking video of Wajid Khan while he was hospitalized. In the video, the hospitalized music composer sang Hud Hud Dabangg for his brother Sajid Khan.

Wajid Khan singing Hud Hud Dabangg for Sajid Khan will bring tears to your eyes

Above is the video that was recently shared online by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the caption, Viral Bhayani wrote that this video was "heartbreaking". He also mentioned that the video was not recent and was actually an older video of Wajid Khan while he was in a hospital. In the video, a hospitalized Wajid Khan addresses his brother, Sajid Khan.

The legendary music composer says that he will only sing one song for his brother. He then proceeds to sing one of his popular songs, Hud Hud Dabangg, which was featured in Salman Khan's Dabangg. After singing a verse from the song, Wajid Khan tells his brother that he loves him. Fans of the composer flooded the comments section of the video with condolences for Wajid Khan's grieving family.

Bollywood Celebs take to social media to mourn the loss of Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan was most known for his high energy Bollywood songs. He was both a music composer as well as a renowned singer. After Wajid Khan's passing, hundreds of his fans took to social media to pay their last respects.

Even several big-name celebrities, like Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Preity Zinta, took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved Bollywood music composer. Priyanka Chopra remembered Wajid Khan's heartwarming smile while Preity Zinta revealed that he was like a brother to her and that she would forever miss their jam sessions. Below are some celebs who took to social media to pay their last respects to Wajid Khan.

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

[Promo from Wajid Sajid Instagram]

