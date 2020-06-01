Wajid Khan's Death: Kriti Sanon Looks Back At Memories, Says 'You'll Live Forever'

The entire industry woke up to the shocking demise of music composer, Wajid Khan earlier today. He passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42 due to a kidney infection. Wajid Khan was also found positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. In addition to this, Wajid Khan has also been battling several other issues and had even undergone a kidney transplant a while ago. Among the many actors, Kriti Sanon has now paid her last respects to the popular music composer. Read on to know more details:

Kriti Sanon on Wajid Khan’s demise

Reportedly, Wajid Khan was on the ventilator when he breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. As soon as the news of his demise broke out on the internet, several members of the film fraternity conveyed their condolences for the singer. Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon also took to social media to convey how shocked she is by the news.

While penning a heartfelt note, Kriti Sanon spoke how “shocked and saddened” she was on hearing the news. The actor also spoke about how it was Wajid Khan who gave her the first hit songs of her career through her debut film, Heropanti. She also added that the singer will be eternally present through his music.

Kriti Sanon further wrote, “Shocked and saddened... He gave me my first few Bollywood songs... Aa raat bhar, Rabba, Tabah... May his soul rest in peace... You'll live forever through your amazing music sir... Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and loved ones”. She also added, “R.I.P. Wajid Sir” with a heartbreak emoji next to it.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s post here:

Wajid Khan was the composer for most of the chartbuster numbers from Kriti Sanon’s debut film. The duo crooned hit tracks like Rabba, Raat Bhar, Tabah, etc that went on to gain much love from the audience. Even Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff had taken to social media earlier today to pay his due respects.

Wajid Khan is a member of the music composer duo Sajid-Wajid along with his brother, Sajid Khan. Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan are among the most-loved music composers in Bollywood. Khan had been battling several health issues and was away from the public eye for a long time. However, he was spotted at the music launch of Salman Khan’s Dabanng 3 recently.

