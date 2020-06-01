Wajid Khan’s Hit Collaborations With Salman Khan That You Must Check Out

Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away earlier today in Mumbai aged 42. He was found positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. In addition to this, Wajid Khan has also been battling several other issues and had even undergone a kidney transplant a while ago.

ALSO READ | A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics Inside

Wajid Khan gained huge popularity for the songs that he composed for Salman Khan’s films. The singer had been hospitalised at Surana Hospital, Chembur for the past few days. Take a look at these chartbuster numbers by Wajid Khan for Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Wajid Khan collaborations

1. Soni De Nakhre - Partner (2007)

Wajid Khan has sung this hit number for the 2007 film, Partner. It is still a hit number among fans. The song starred Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Govinda groove to the foot-tapping music. Soni De Nakhre was also one of the initial hits of Wajid Khan that helped to put them on the map.

ALSO READ | Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

2. Hud Hud Dabangg - Dabangg (2010)

Salman Khan and Wajid Khan collaborated again for the actor’s hit action flick, Dabangg. The singer was a part of the titular track of the film which then went on to be a part of all the other sequels as well. Wajid Khan has sung Hud Hud Dabangg along with Sukhwinder Singh.

3. Mashallah- Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The entire soundtrack of Ek Tha Tiger was composed by Wajid Khan and Sajid Khan. In addition to this Wajid Khan also sung the hit dance number, Mashallah in the film. The song went on to become one of the biggest hit tracks of the year. It is still widely popular among fans of the actor.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Feature Sooraj Pancholi And Aayush Sharma

4. Fevicol Se- Dabangg 2 (2012)

Wajid Khan has sung this hit dance number along with Mamta Sharma and Shreya Ghoshal. The song also featured Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as the main dancer. Fevicol Se was an enormous hit and even today rules the charts.

5. Baaki Sab First Class Hai- Jai Ho (2014)

Salman Khan collaborated with musician duo Sajid-Wajid once again for a hit soundtrack for his 2014 film, Jai Ho. Wajid Khan has even sung the number, Baaki Sab First Class Hai from the film. The song had a festive feel to it and was a hit.

ALSO READ | Wajid Khan Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'shocked', Pays Respects With Heartwarming Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.