Team Kangana Ranaut slams Kareena's 'privilege' quote, says 'you all made it Bullywood'

Kangana Ranaut and her team has continued to raise their voice against the alleged perpetrators of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the unfavourable industry practices like nepotism and favouritism. After calling out the ‘mafia’, naming the filmmakers who she claimed were responsible for Sushant’s death and even slamming actresses like Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, the team now expressed their displeasure over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ’privilege’ comment, that the same people who were raising their voice against nepotism now were responsible for the success of ‘nepotistic stars’.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Unrelenting; Team Fires Her 5 Unanswered Questions In Sushant's Death Case

Kangana slams Kareena’s ‘privilege’ comment

Kareena in a recent interview had stated that she found the nepotism debate ‘weird’, stating that people go and watch the movies of star kids, and that they too had their share of struggle. She added that she had been in the industry for 21 years and added that no one can be around for so long without hard work.

Reacting to a report of the Good Newwz star’s statement, Team Kangana wrote that the though the audience made them rich and famous, they had achieved ‘undeserved’ success, and had turned Bollywood into ‘Bullywood.’

READ: Sanjana Sanghi Strikes Back At Team Kangana On Sushant's #MeToo Row: 'Nobody Should Judge'

The Twitter handle then asked Kareena six questions on why her ‘best friend’, referring to Karan Johar, asked Kangana to ‘leave the industry’, and also added the alleged ill-treatment of Sushant, to question their alleged boycott by banners and gatherings, apart from the names used for them. She also hinted at Hrithik Roshan, with the word ‘nepo kid’, by asking why he had filed criminal cases on her after promising marriage.

2) Why Sushant was banned from big production houses?

3) Why they called Kangana a witch and Sushant a rapist ?

4) Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar?

5) Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her ?..(2/3) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Kangana’s team urged the likes of Kareena to not ‘try and derail the topic’. They added that they did not have an issue with their privilege, but only had an issue with the manner in which they were treating the 'outsiders.'

6) Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?..(3/3) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Warning to all dumb nepo kids, don’t try and derail the topic, we don’t have any problem with your privileges, our problem is the way you treat us, Sushant has been murdered by your bullying and ganging up, he complained about film industry suffocating him and...(1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

.... wanted to quit he also cried that you all called him a rapist and never gave him credit for his work, lets talk about these things how many films or dresses you have is not the topic of discussion right now, address these issues please ðŸ™..(2/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Kangana on Sushant case

After claiming that many filmmakers tried to sabotage Sushant’s career and created a negative campaign against him, Kangana continued to attack the Mumbai Police investigation after Rhea Chakraborty was booked on Sushant’s father KK Singh’s complaint. The actor stuck to her guns about the questions she had raised before, and claimed that the ‘liberals’ were trying to derail justice in the case. The Fashion star also claimed that gunshots were heard near her Manali home amid her strong initiative, and also questioned the alleged non-cooperation of Mumbai Police with Bihar Police, and ‘forced’ quarantine of Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari.

READ:Sushant Case: Bihar Police Denied Post-mortem Report By Hospital? Team Kangana Fumes

READ:Kangana Ranaut Says, 'Gunshots Heard' Near Manali Residence, Security Deployed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.