Saif Ali Khan Reveals These THREE Things About His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Saif Ali Khan is seen playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod in Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film hit the screens today, January 10, and is reportedly receiving a trail of praises from the audience.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. Helmed by Om Raut, it seems like the most anticipated film this year was worthy of its hype.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his role in the film and why it was special for him.

Saif Ali Khan reveals his character is challenging

Recently, while talking to a news daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his character in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was very challenging and also something that he had never played before. He further went on to reveal a few reasons why he got attracted to the character of Udaybhan Rathod.

The Laal Kaptaan actor said that Om Raut, the director of the movie, invented a colourful side to the role of an antagonist in the movie. Furthermore, Saif shared that he loved the madness and the fun-loving aura created by the director, which marked to be a new experience for him as an actor.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Movies To Look Out For In 2020: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhoot Police'

Here's what fans have to say about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

#TanhajiReview :- Thank you so much @omraut and @ajaydevgn for retaining the pride of Maratha History. #Tanhaji seems slow at the start but then has Strong 2nd half and Outstanding Climax which force you to Clap. Visually it is the Best 3D experience in Bollywood.

Rating- 7/10* pic.twitter.com/TDw5ZjKiuk — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior is must watch film for every indian. Don't miss it. @ajaydevgn delivers power packed performance and @itsKajolD looks beautiful and done brilliant job. #SaifAliKhan has done terrific job.



Rating 4 star#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #Tanhajireview — Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) January 9, 2020

#TanhajiReview is one of those rare films which give you a cinematic experience and has a heart in it.The film gives you adrenaline rush and fills you with pride.This one is the best period war film of Bollywood. Make sure that you don’t miss this 3Dvisual wonder.



Rating : 4.5/5 — Ranjeet Choudhary(prem) (@PremLve) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Children's Reaction To 'Tanhaji' Trailer Will Melt Your Heart

(Image source: Still from Tanhaji official trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.