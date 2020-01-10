The Debate
Saif Ali Khan Reveals These THREE Things About His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan, while interacting with news daily, opened up about what drew his attention to play the role of an antagonist in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Saif Ali Khan is seen playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod in Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film hit the screens today, January 10, and is reportedly receiving a trail of praises from the audience.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sharma in prominent roles. Helmed by Om Raut, it seems like the most anticipated film this year was worthy of its hype. 

Meanwhile, on Friday, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his role in the film and why it was special for him.

Saif Ali Khan reveals his character is challenging

Recently, while talking to a news daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his character in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was very challenging and also something that he had never played before. He further went on to reveal a few reasons why he got attracted to the character of Udaybhan Rathod.

The Laal Kaptaan actor said that Om Raut, the director of the movie, invented a colourful side to the role of an antagonist in the movie. Furthermore, Saif shared that he loved the madness and the fun-loving aura created by the director, which marked to be a new experience for him as an actor.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Meets His Lucky Charm Before The Release Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Movies To Look Out For In 2020: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' To 'Bhoot Police'

Here's what fans have to say about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Sports A "mad" Look In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's BTS Video | WATCH

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Children's Reaction To 'Tanhaji' Trailer Will Melt Your Heart 

(Image source: Still from Tanhaji official trailer)

 

 

