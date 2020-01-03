Anil Kapoor Is Evil Personified With A Gun In His Hand In The First Look From 'Malang'

After a sneak peek of his character in the upcoming film Malang, Anil Kapoor's character poster from the film has been released on Friday along with the rest of the cast's posters. The actor took to Instagram to share the wicked poster in which he can be seen wielding a gun in his hand with a sinister laugh on his face. Anil Kapoor captioned the post with the words, "Life is in God’s hand, Gun in mine. #MalangFirstLook" and the caption certainly seems like something that can be attributed to a villain of a story. Anil Kapoor's character poster has created high levels of anticipation among his fans about the character that he is likely to play in the movie Malang.

Malang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. It is a romantic thriller film directed by Mohit Suri. The movie is scheduled to release on February 14 this year while the trailer is expected to release on January 6. The character posters of other actors have also been unveiled earlier on Friday.

About the film

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug.

